Paradise Street Eats - Food Truck Greektown
Featured Items
- crispy butter chicken rice bowl$12.00
Crispy boneless chicken coated in our signature butter sauce, served above white basmati rice, indochinese slaw, topped with mint & tamarind chutney, xxx sauce
- paneer bhurji rice bowl$12.00
Shaved chunky paneer bits cooked in special Paradise spices, chaat vegetables, served above white basmati rice, indochinese slaw, topped with mint & tamarind chutney, xxx sauce
- street-style chicken dum biryani$12.00
Signature masala-marinated boneless chicken cooked in layered hyderabadi dum biryani rice; served w/ lime & Raita
SNACK & APPS
- (2) veg samosas$5.00
Folded pastries stuffed with potato and green pea masala; served w/ mint & tamarind chutneys
- (2) lamb keema samosas$7.00
Folded pastries stuffed with minced (lamb) keema, green peas and special spices; served w/ mint & tamarind chutneys
- veg pakora$7.00
(GF) crispy vegetable fritters made from julienned vegetables & special chickpea-rice flour blend; served with mint & tamarind chutneys
- (6) chicken lollipops$9.00
Frenched chicken wing drumettes marinated and fried in special seasoned batter with south Indian spices; served with mint & tamarind chutneys
- (8) naked chili wings$9.00
Non-battered (GF) chicken wings fried and tossed in Szechuan chili sauce
- paradise loaded fries$12.00
Seasoned shoestring fries tossed in garlic, green onion, chili, special chaat masala, topped with cheese, XXX sauce, black sesame and crispy butter chicken
- gobi loaded fries$12.00
Seasoned shoestring fries tossed in garlic, green onion, chili, special chaat masala, topped with cheese, XXX sauce, black sesame and crispy gobi (cauliflower)
CHAAT
- samosa chaat$9.00
Samosa open-chaat style topped with fresh channa, diced onion, tomato, cilantro, chili, cumin, yogurt & chutneys
- butter chicken chaat$10.00
Crispy boneless chicken pieces tossed in signature Butter sauce, topped with fresh channa, diced chaat vegetables, cumin, yogurt & chutneys
- pani puri$9.00
traditional dissassembled chaat with channa, (8) fresh puri shells and tangy, spicy green pani
DOSA ROLLS
- plain* dosa roll$9.00
Naturally gluten-free south Indian rolled crepes, served w/ sambar, tomato & coconut chutney
- butter dosa roll$9.00
Naturally gluten-free south Indian rolled crepes, cooked with butter, served w/ sambar, tomato & coconut chutney
- masala (potato) dosa roll$10.00
Naturally gluten-free south Indian rolled crepes stuffed with special potato masala; served w/ sambar, tomato & coconut chutney
- zaa'tar-cheese dosa roll$11.00
Naturally gluten-free south Indian rolled crepes filled with zaa'tar (thyme blend), shredded cheese, and potato masala; served w/ sambar, tomato & coconut chutney
- paradise pizza dosa roll$11.00
Naturally gluten-free south Indian rolled crepes filled with special paradise “marinara”, paneer bhurji blend & potato masala; served w/ sambar, tomato & coconut chutney
- honey-nut ashta dosa$10.00
Naturally gluten-free fusion crepe filled with Ashta cream and topped with Honey and Mixed Nuts
KATI TACOS (2)
- gobi (cauliflower) tacos$12.00
Crispy cauliflower florets coated in special south Indian masala, xxx slaw, chaat vegetables, mint & tamarind chutney, stuffed on (2) fresh chapati & served with lime
- paneer bhurji tacos$12.00
Shaved chunky paneer bits cooked in special Paradise spices, chaat vegetables, xxx slaw, mint & tamarind chutney, stuffed on (2) fresh chapati & served with lime
- crispy butter chicken tacos$12.00
Crispy boneless chicken coated in our signature butter sauce, xxx slaw, chaat vegetables, mint & tamarind chutney, stuffed on (2) fresh chapati & served with lime
- tandoori butter chicken tacos$12.00
Marinated sliced grilled chicken tossed in our signature butter sauce, xxx slaw, chaat vegetables, mint & tamarind chutney, stuffed on (2) fresh chapati & served with lime
- xxx shrimp tacos$14.00
Jumbo shrimp battered and tossed in our sweet, spicy, tangy xxx sauce, special slaw, chaat vegetables, mint & tamarind chutney, stuffed on (2) fresh chapati & served with lime
- lamb keema tacos$14.00
Minced lamb meat cooked in tomato-onion gravy, xxx slaw, chaat vegetables, mint & tamarind chutney, stuffed on (2) fresh chapati & served with lime
(3) PAV SLIDERS
- gobi (cauliflower) Pav (3)$12.00
Crispy cauliflower florets coated in special south Indian masala on (3) buttered mini brioche sliders, with chaat vegetables, mint & tamarind chutney & fried green chili garnish
- paneer bhurji Pav (3)$12.00
Shaved chunky paneer bits cooked in special Paradise spices on (3) buttered mini brioche sliders, with chaat vegetables, mint & tamarind chutney & fried green chili garnish
- crispy butter chicken Pav (3)$12.00
Crispy boneless chicken coated in our signature butter sauce on (3) buttered mini brioche sliders, with chaat vegetables, mint & tamarind chutney & fried green chili garnish
- tandoori butter chicken Pav (3)$12.00
Marinated sliced grilled chicken tossed in our signature butter sauce on (3) buttered mini brioche sliders, with chaat vegetables, mint & tamarind chutney & fried green chili garnish
- xxx shrimp Pav (3)$14.00
(6) jumbo shrimp battered and tossed in our sweet, spicy, tangy xxx sauce on (3) buttered mini brioche sliders, with chaat vegetables, mint & tamarind chutney & fried green chili garnish
- lamb keema Pav (3)$14.00
Minced lamb meat cooked in tomato-onion gravy on (3) buttered mini brioche sliders, with chaat vegetables, mint & tamarind chutney & fried green chili garnish
RICE BOWLS
- gobi (cauliflower) rice bowl$12.00
Crispy cauliflower florets coated in special south Indian masala, served above white basmati rice, indochinese vegetables, topped with mint & tamarind chutney, xxx sauce
- paneer bhurji rice bowl$12.00
Shaved chunky paneer bits cooked in special Paradise spices, chaat vegetables, served above white basmati rice, indochinese slaw, topped with mint & tamarind chutney, xxx sauce
- crispy butter chicken rice bowl$12.00
Crispy boneless chicken coated in our signature butter sauce, served above white basmati rice, indochinese slaw, topped with mint & tamarind chutney, xxx sauce
- tandoori butter chicken rice bowl$12.00
Marinated sliced grilled chicken tossed in our signature butter sauce, served above white basmati rice, indochinese slaw, topped with mint & tamarind chutney, xxx sauce
- xxx shrimp rice bowl$14.00
(6) jumbo shrimp battered and tossed in our sweet, spicy, tangy xxx sauce, served above white basmati rice, indochinese slaw, topped with mint & tamarind chutney
- lamb keema rice bowl$14.00
Minced lamb meat cooked in tomato-onion gravy, served above white basmati rice, indochinese vegetables, topped with mint & tamarind chutney, xxx sauce
HYDERABADI DUM BIRYANI
DRINKS
- masala chai$3.00
Authentic Indian milk chai flavored with mild whole spices
- fresh masala lemonade$4.00
Hyderabadi-style lemonade flavored with ground cumin seeds, peppercorns, black salt
- mango lassi$5.00
Tradition mango-flavored smoothie made with fresh yogurt and real mango pulp
- royal rose falooda$6.00
House-made rose-flavored milkshake with sweet basil seeds, vermicelli, fruit jellies, and whipped cream
- water bottle$2.00
Bottled Water.
- badam (almond) milk$3.00
Traditional sweetened cold almond milk drink with real almond bits
- thums up$3.00
strong carbonated Indian cola drink
- limca$3.00
strong carbonated lemon-lime soda
- fanta$3.00
carbonated orange-flavored soda
SIDES & EXTRAS
- butter sauce (cup)$4.00
8oz serving of our signature butter sauce
- hot sambar (cup)$4.00
8oz serving of sambar (vegetable-lentil) "soup"
- masala biryani rice$8.00
regular portion of masala (dum biryani) rice only
- white basmati rice$4.00
side portion of extra-long grain white basmati rice
- french fries$4.00
side portion of regular shoestring french fries
- (1) chapati$2.00
100% atta (whole wheat) roti flatbread
- szechuan chili sauce$1.00
3.5oz portion of house made Szechuan chili sauce
- xxx sauce (side)$1.00
3.5oz side of our sweet & spicy xxx sauce
- raita yogurt sauce$1.00
extra 3.5oz side of house yogurt sauce
- extra chutney set$1.00
extra pair of dosa or appetizer chutneys (specify Tomato, Coconut, Mint, or Tamarind chutney)